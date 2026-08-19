South Delhi Superstarz registered a thrilling four-wicket win over North Delhi Strikers in their DPL 2026 match. Chasing 208, captain Ayush Badoni's 90 off 47 balls and Dabas's unbeaten 26 guided Superstarz to victory with three balls to spare.

South Delhi Superstarz registered a thrilling four-wicket win over North Delhi Strikers in their Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. The victory earned South Delhi two important points.

Strikers Post Competitive 207

Batting first, North Delhi Strikers posted an impressive 207/9 in 20 overs, thanks to strong contributions from captain Sarthak Ranjan and Yash Dabas, according to a press release. Sarthak continued his fine form with a quick 45 off 23 balls, while Dabas smashed 78 off 38 balls. The duo got North Delhi off to a flying start, putting together a huge 107-run opening partnership. Sarthak was eventually dismissed, and North Delhi began losing wickets at regular intervals. However, Arjun Rapria provided a late boost with a quick 27 off 11 balls, helping his side cross the 200-run mark at the Arun Jaitley Stadium that will host interantional fixtures between India and Afghanistan.

Divansh Rawat was the standout bowler for South Delhi, finishing with 3/22 in four overs, while Ankit Dabas picked up two wickets for 18 runs.

Badoni, Dabas Guide Superstarz to Thrilling Win

Chasing 208, South Delhi Superstarz found themselves in trouble at 50/3. Captain Ayush Badoni then took charge and built the innings with Tejasvi Dahiya, who contributed a useful 28 off 19 balls.

South Delhi lost a few more wickets, but Badoni continued to keep the chase alive. The captain played a superb knock of 90 off just 47 balls, keeping his team within touching distance of the target. However, Badoni's dismissal created some late drama. He tried to slash a delivery from Ajay Yadav but only managed an edge through to the wicketkeeper, leaving South Delhi in a tricky position.

With nine runs needed from the final over, the pressure was firmly on the Superstarz. But Dabas produced a stunning finish, smashing a maximum off the very first ball of the over. He then kept his composure to take the side over the line, finishing unbeaten on 26 off just 10 balls. The Superstarz completed the chase with three balls to spare.