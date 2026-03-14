IPL 2026: Why 19th Season of Indian Premier League Set to be the Biggest Ever? Explained
The 19th season of the IPL, starting March 28, is set to be the biggest in history, featuring a record number of matches, an extended schedule, and high anticipation after a landmark pre-season.
The IPL to Enter the 19th Season with Phase 1
The 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off on March 28, with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The IPL has released the fixtures and schedule for the first phase, with 20 matches, including 4 double headers, to be played from March 28 to April 12. The remaining schedule will be released after the announcement of the state assembly election dates by the Election Commission of India.
Over the years, the IPL has emerged as the world’s premier T20 league, with high-quality cricket, massive fan engagement, star-studded lineups, and unmatched commercial appeal, making it a global sporting phenomenon.
On that note, let’s take a look at why the 19th IPL season is expected to be the biggest ever.
84-Match Tournament - Most in the Franchise T20 Leagues History
The Indian Premier League (IPL) was started with 59 matches, including league and playoffs, in the inaugural season, and increased to a 76-match tournament by 2012 as the league expanded to a double-round robin format to give teams more games and competitive balance. Between 2014 and 2021, 60 matches were played in each season of the league before increasing to 74 matches for three seasons from 2022 to 2025.
The upcoming season of the IPL, the cash-rich T20 league, will witness 84 matches being played, including 80 league games and 4 playoffs, making it the most in its history. In 2022, the BCCI and IPL committee decided to increase the number of matches to 84 per season by 2026, following the expansion of the tournament to 10 teams.
In fact, no franchise T20 league in the world will feature as many matches in a single season, making IPL 2026 the longest and most packed edition yet. This increase in matches moves the league closer to a full double round-robin format, where every team plays each other twice.
Sky-High Commercial Value
The IPL has often been considered the richest franchise T20 league in the world, with revenue and market value growing exponentially each season. According to a report in December 2025, the Indian Premier League’s brand value fell by 20% to $9.6 billion, mainly due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, which led to the season being halted for a week.
However, despite the slight dip in brand value in 2025 due to external factors, the overall enterprise and commercial appeal of the IPL remains robust, with its total tal business valuation having climbed to an estimated $18.5 billion, driven by media rights, sponsorships, and lucrative broadcasting deals. The standalone value of the league is reportedly $3.9 billion, with franchise valuations averaging over $180 million, highlighting its massive commercial appeal.
The upcoming 19th season of the IPL is set to break records both on and off the field, promising bigger matches, higher revenues, and unprecedented fan engagement worldwide.
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Expansion into Satellite Stadiums
The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League will witness the teams splitting their home matches, one at home and another at another nearby or “satellite” stadium. The move was designed to expand the league’s footprint, bringing top-tier cricket to more cities, increasing fan engagement, and maximizing stadium attendance.
Three teams, including Rajasthan Royals (Jaipur and Guwahati), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Bengaluru and Raipur), and Punjab Kings (Mohali and New Chandigarh), will host matches at their satellite venues in addition to their primary home grounds. One of the key reasons behind ‘satellite stadiums’ is the upcoming state elections in several states, which could restrict large gatherings at the main venues.
By using satellite stadiums, the IPL ensures smooth scheduling, wider fan access, and uninterrupted matches. Moreover, the 84-match tournament is likely to reduce pitch wear and tear at the main venues, ensuring better playing conditions throughout the season.
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Extended 64-Day Window
For the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League, the league will take place for a full two months, from March 28 to May 31, creating a 64-day window to accommodate 84 matches and give teams more time to manage workloads and travel between venues.
Back in 2023, the IPL was given a two-and-a-half-month exclusive window for the tournament, which ensures that international matches or series happen during the period. In 2025, the IPL was given a 65-day exclusive window for the tournament, but extended it to 74 days due to a week-long halt caused by cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.
With over two months of the window, with 80 league matches and 4 playoffs will be played, the IPL 2026 ensures a smooth schedule, uninterrupted cricket, and better workload management of the players.
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Record Trades and Buys Ahead of the Season
Ahead of the IPL 2026, there were record-breaking buys and trade deals, including marquee players switching teams and big money that pushed auction prices higher than ever. Before the mini-auction in Dubai, eight teams, including Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, were involved in the trading of their players.
All eight franchises collectively spent INR 54.9 crore in trades and acquisitions, making it one of the most expensive pre-season activities in IPL history. At the auction, all 10 franchises spent a total of INR 215.45 crore out of 237.55 crore on 77 players to fill the available slots, making it the most expensive mini-auction. Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas player after KKR acquired him for a whopping INR 25.2 crore.
Therefore, the upcoming IPL season promises high-octane cricket, star-studded lineups, and intense competition, setting the stage for the biggest and most exciting edition in league history.
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