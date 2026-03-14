The 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off on March 28, with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The IPL has released the fixtures and schedule for the first phase, with 20 matches, including 4 double headers, to be played from March 28 to April 12. The remaining schedule will be released after the announcement of the state assembly election dates by the Election Commission of India.

Over the years, the IPL has emerged as the world’s premier T20 league, with high-quality cricket, massive fan engagement, star-studded lineups, and unmatched commercial appeal, making it a global sporting phenomenon.

On that note, let’s take a look at why the 19th IPL season is expected to be the biggest ever.