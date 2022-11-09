Yoga to dancing: 5 indoor physical activities you can do indoors this winter

This winter season, you can try out some of these indoor activities, such as jumping jacks, dancing and aerobics, that can help you be fit and active without having to go out of your house.

Winter is coming. You might need help to fit in a workout routine and keep yourself motivated. Instead of going home and curling up under the blanket, increase your step counts. Doing this will not only save you fit but will also keep your body moving and keep the shivers and chills in control. If you are someone who used to prefer indoor exercises, Here are some winter workouts you can do indoors and stay in shape.

Yoga: Yoga is an exercise that can be practised anywhere, such as your clubhouse, garden, balcony or living room. Including this habit of practising Yoga can help you wake up and feel fresh and energized in winter. It can also help keep your body feel warm.

Dancing: If you want to change your regular workout routine, choose to dance it out instead. Play your favourite songs and dance to your heart's out. Dancing is a great way not just to burn calories but also to lose weight. In the privacy of your home, you can dance freely without fearing anyone's judgment.

Alternative to running: If you love running daily but cannot go out because of the fog and chilly conditions, find alternative exercise to get your heart healthy, such as Jumping Jacks, Spot jogging, burpees, and high knees, to name a few. ALSO READ: Tips and tricks you can follow for glowing skin while travelling by air

Aerobics: This exercise engages the body's large muscle groups, helps burn calories faster, and makes the heart beat faster. The aerobics is similar to dance workouts and is fun, energetic, and a perfect workout for the winter.

