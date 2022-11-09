Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yoga to dancing: 5 indoor physical activities you can do indoors this winter

    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    This winter season,  you can try out some of these indoor activities, such as jumping jacks, dancing and aerobics, that can help you be fit and active without having to go out of your house. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Winter is coming. You might need help to fit in a workout routine and keep yourself motivated. Instead of going home and curling up under the blanket, increase your step counts. Doing this will not only save you fit but will also keep your body moving and keep the shivers and chills in control. If you are someone who used to prefer indoor exercises,  Here are some winter workouts you can do indoors and stay in shape.

    Image: Getty Images

    Yoga: Yoga is an exercise that can be practised anywhere, such as your clubhouse, garden, balcony or living room. Including this habit of practising Yoga can help you wake up and feel fresh and energized in winter. It can also help keep your body feel warm. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Dancing: If you want to change your regular workout routine, choose to dance it out instead. Play your favourite songs and dance to your heart's out. Dancing is a great way not just to burn calories but also to lose weight. In the privacy of your home, you can dance freely without fearing anyone's judgment.

    Image: Getty Images

    Alternative to running:  If you love running daily but cannot go out because of the fog and chilly conditions, find alternative exercise to get your heart healthy, such as Jumping Jacks, Spot jogging, burpees, and high knees, to name a few.

    Image: Getty Images

    Aerobics: This exercise engages the body's large muscle groups, helps burn calories faster, and makes the heart beat faster. The aerobics is similar to dance workouts and is fun, energetic, and a perfect workout for the winter.

    Image: Getty Images

    Plyometrics: Plyometric exercises can help ton your body, burn calories, and promote cardiovascular health. These exercises can help in increasing your stamina and metabolism. Such as squats, planks and lunges. 

