Tips and tricks you can follow for glowing skin while travelling by air

Having clear skin can be important when going on a vacation. Sometimes travelling can get stressful, which can take a toll on your body. Here are some tips you can incorporate into your travel skincare routine.

If you think travel skincare takes a lot of time, you may miss out on having fun. It is time to bust that myth that travelling can be stressful and all of this. It can take a tose on your body, and particularly your skin can be affected. However, having a long and sophisticated travel skincare routine is not necessary. Holidays are the time to relish everything you like. However, like always, moderation is essential as too much fried, junk, and sugary foods will upset your stomach and affect your skin. All it takes is a little planning.

It is essential that you remove the makeup and cleanse your face with a cleanser. Apply a hydrating toner and serum before massing a layer of moisturiser. This can help your skin and do wonders. During the flight: The air on the flight is full of germs and low in humidity. Therefore, your skin needs hydration regularly. Keep drinking water regularly. If the flight is long, cleanse and moisturise your skin regularly. Another trick you can follow is using an eye cream or any product with humectants and emollients that can be used as good moisture. Use a few drops of facial oil as a last step in the routine.

The air on the flight is full of germs and low in humidity. Therefore, your skin needs hydration regularly. Keep drinking water regularly. If the flight is long, cleanse and moisturise your skin regularly. Another trick you can follow is using an eye cream or any product with humectants and emollients that can be used as good moisture. Use a few drops of facial oil as a last step in the routine. After the flight: Wash your face as soon as you get off the flight to protect your skin from the stale air. Using a scrub and a salicylic acid cleanser can help in preventing breakouts. You can use a good toner, serum, and face cream that can help in keeping your skin hydrated. If you have time, use a hydrating face mask to eliminate the dullness and puffiness post-flight.

