Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tips and tricks you can follow for glowing skin while travelling by air

    Having clear skin can be important when going on a vacation. Sometimes travelling can get stressful, which can take a toll on your body. Here are some tips you can incorporate into your travel skincare routine.  

    Tips and tricks you can follow for glowing skin while travelling by air sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    If you think travel skincare takes a lot of time, you may miss out on having fun. It is time to bust that myth that travelling can be stressful and all of this. It can take a tose on your body, and particularly your skin can be affected. However, having a long and sophisticated travel skincare routine is not necessary. Holidays are the time to relish everything you like. However, like always, moderation is essential as too much fried, junk, and sugary foods will upset your stomach and affect your skin. All it takes is a little planning.

    ALSO READ: Yoga to nutrient-rich foods: 7 good habits to start your day on a positive note

    • Before a flight: It is essential that you remove the makeup and cleanse your face with a cleanser. Apply a hydrating toner and serum before massing a layer of moisturiser. This can help your skin and do wonders. 
    • During the flight: The air on the flight is full of germs and low in humidity. Therefore, your skin needs hydration regularly. Keep drinking water regularly. If the flight is long, cleanse and moisturise your skin regularly. Another trick you can follow is using an eye cream or any product with humectants and emollients that can be used as good moisture. Use a few drops of facial oil as a last step in the routine.
    • After the flight:  Wash your face as soon as you get off the flight to protect your skin from the stale air. Using a scrub and a salicylic acid cleanser can help in preventing breakouts. You can use a good toner, serum, and face cream that can help in keeping your skin hydrated. If you have time, use a hydrating face mask to eliminate the dullness and puffiness post-flight.

    ALSO READ: Stress and inactive lifestyle leading cause for infertility?

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from October 10 to October 16

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from October 10 to October 16

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for October 10 to October 16 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for October 10 to October 16

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from October 10 to October 16 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from October 10 to October 16

    astrology Daily Horoscope for October 10 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 10, 2022: Good day for Aries, Leo; health of Aquarius may be affected

    Numerology Prediction for October 10 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 10, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Rakul Preet Singh's net worth: From properties to income to cars to boyfriend, family and more RBA

    Rakul Preet Singh's net worth: From properties to income to cars to boyfriend, family and more

    Rekha net worth: Properties, Gold, yearly income, family, real name and more RBA

    Rekha's net worth: Properties, Gold, yearly income, family, real name and more

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from October 10 to October 16

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from October 10 to October 16

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for October 10 to October 16 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for October 10 to October 16

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from October 10 to October 16 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from October 10 to October 16

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon