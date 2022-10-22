Kovalam to Udupi: top 6 surfing destinations

Surfing in India is growing in popularity. There are some great spots along the country's vast coastline where you can catch a wave and learn to surf. The only issue is that the waves aren't consistent, and the surf sometimes falls flat. You need to be at the right place at the right time!



Image: Getty Images

If you love surfing in your heart or have just gotten super excited after seeing someone ride high waves on the beach or in some film, we have great news! Today is going to be all about surfing. While this incredible country of India is a treasure trove of many adventurous activities, including an array of water sports, surfing didn't gain much popularity until recently! Slowly but steadily, many places in India have become hotspots for surfing. Also Read: Diwali 2022: How to control Diabetes this festival season? Here are some tips and advice

Image: Getty Images

Kovalam Beach, Kerala: Kovalam Beach is a famous tourist destination in the South Indian state of Kerala. Many beach bums regularly find themselves on this beach to indulge in various activities. The best time for surfing here starts in May and continues till October. In October every year, India's surfing federation organises a surfing competition at this beach. If you have experienced hands at surfing, you can participate!

Image: Getty Images

Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu: This temple town of Tamil Nadu needs no introduction, we know, as it is already under the spotlight for a large number of temples and religious spots it houses. But, allow us to give an introduction to Mahabalipuram's surfing scenes! It is essential to be here at the right time. What we mean is that the waves fall flat in October and November.

Image: Getty Images

Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu: This French Capital of India is dotted with mustard-yellow colonial buildings and vibrant bougainvillaeas. As much as we suggest a long sightseeing tour, let's get to today's point, surfing! For that, head to Serenity Beach. High waves here from June to January have contributed to earning Pondicherry among the best surfing places in India with long seasons.

Image: Getty Images

Varkala, Kerala: A Varkala surfing experience is a must for any ardent surfer! Don't worry, and even beginners can have a fun time here. Other than a famous beach break, many different surf breaks are nearby. The best time for a surfing trip to Varkala is from early October to mid-May. Come anytime you want between these months. Just board a flight to Thiruvananthapuram and then take a cab to Varkala beach!

Image: Getty Images

Gokarna, Karnataka: When looking for the best surf in India, you must stop at Gokarna. This town is all about blue seas, golden sand and palm trees. It is a little piece of heaven for beach lovers. And also for those with a passion for surfing. Gokarna's best spot for surfing is the main beach near the Mahabaleshwar Temple. And the best time is from October to May.

Image: Getty Images