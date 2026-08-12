5 Foods That Can Support Heart and Brain Health: Berries to Leafy Greens
Discover 5 nutrient-rich foods that can support heart and brain health and may help lower stroke risk as part of a balanced diet, along with simple ways to include them in everyday meals.
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Fish for a healthy heart
Fish, especially those rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, can seriously boost your heart health. Including them in your diet helps lower the chances of a stroke.
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A drizzle of olive oil
Olive oil is packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Using it in your cooking can help bring down your risk of heart disease.
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Walnuts: A nutty solution
Walnuts are a great source of Omega-3 fatty acids. They help cut down bad cholesterol and give your heart health a major boost.
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Oranges for heart health
Oranges are loaded with fibre and potassium. Eating them regularly is a simple way to help improve your overall heart health.
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Cherries for better blood flow
Cherries are another great fruit for your heart. They support your blood vessels and help your heart function smoothly.
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