A viral video on X shows an etiquette coach demonstrating how to eat a dosa with a fork and spoon, suggesting it's the proper method for a 5-star hotel. The clip has sparked widespread reactions and debate online, with many viewers expressing shock and defending the traditional way of eating the dish with hands.

An etiquette coach is shown instructing folks on how to eat a dosa without touching it with their hands in a video that has gone viral on X. The man in the video delicately folds the dosa's ends toward the center before using his spoon to break off a piece and picking it up with a fork.

In the caption, the X user said, "When you pay Rs 1,500 for a dosa at a 5-star hotel, apparently you are not allowed to eat it with your hands. Fork and spoon are compulsory! Here is the official training video on how to eat a dosa like a 5-star guest."

Watch Viral Video

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Internet Reacts

The comments section was flooded with people shocked to see the unusual way of eating dosa.

"True, it looks very funny. The food at a 5-star hotel always puts guests in a very awkward situation. Haha," a viewer commented.

Another said, "Eat Indian foods in Indian way and western foods in western way." One challenged, "Next, eat a chicken lollipop with a spoon and fork. Let's see." Another commented, "There is nothing like this. I go to five-star hotels all the time. You can eat as you want."