Monsoon Gardening: 7 Easy Ways to Give Your Balcony a Fresh Green Look
Want to add some cozy feels to your balcony with some lush green plants and some aesthetic decor elements? Worry not, we have got you covered. Keep scrolling!
Choose Monsoon Loving Plants
Pick plants that thrive in high humidity and rain. Add plants such as hibiscus, marigolds, and more to bring colour to your balcony.
Go Vertical to Save Space
Mount shelves or racks on blank walls. Make DIY planters or use old racks and turn them into a plant-holding space.
Use Railing Planters
You can hang long boxes over the outer balcony railing. Add trailing plants or climbers to add lush green feels to the balcony.
Check and Fix Drainage
Clear all pot drainage holes so rainwater flows out fast. Make sure to elevate your pots as well.
Group Plants In Clusters
Move individual small pots together into tight green groups. This will create a greener effect, visually, whilst saving space on your balcony.
Add Soft Evening Lights
Cozy up your balcony space by adding some soft evening lights or fairy lights. Perfect spot to have your evening chai.
Clean and Prune
Make sure to clean and prune your balcony garden regularly to keep it looking fresh.
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