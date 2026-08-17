The uterus is a key organ for reproduction. After its removal, a person can continue to live a normal life, but pregnancy is not possible. The pancreas is important for digestion and for hormones that control blood sugar. One can survive even after the entire pancreas is removed, but they will need lifelong medical support to replace digestive enzymes and insulin. 'Can live' doesn't mean 'can live without any impact'. Each of these organs performs vital tasks. The body either adjusts to their absence or needs medical help.

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