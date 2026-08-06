Singer JoJo lost an impressive 18 kg in six months through consistent lifestyle changes and a balanced diet. Here's a closer look at the eating habits and fitness routine that supported her remarkable transformation.

Singer Jojo has always owned the stage, never letting her weight get in the way. But her recent social media post has got everyone talking. She has managed to lose a massive 18 kgs in just six months!

It turns out, Jojo had a hip joint replacement surgery in May and wanted to get her weight in check for recovery. But she didn't use any injections. Instead, she did it the healthy way—by eating measured portions and clean food. Her full diet plan is now out. If you're looking to lose weight before the festive season, you might want to take notes.

What she ate?

Her day starts with a special drink on an empty stomach, water boiled with fenugreek (methi), carom seeds (ajwain), and cumin (jeera). After this, she has a cup of sugar-free black tea with a biscuit.

For breakfast, her options vary. Some days it's a slice of sourdough bread with two eggs and a salad. On other days, she has poha or some papaya.

Lunch is a balanced meal with a measured portion of rice, a good amount of dal, vegetables, and either fish or meat.

In the evening, she snacks on fruits. A little later, she might have some dry puffed rice (muri) or fox nuts (makhana).

Dinner is light. It's usually soup paired with lightly sautéed vegetables or some grilled chicken.

Along with this diet, Jojo follows a few strict rules