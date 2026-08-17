Cold Hands and Feet All Time? 5 Signs That May Point to Iron Deficiency
Always feeling cold, tired or unusually weak? These symptoms can have many causes, but they may also occur with iron deficiency. Learn 5 common signs of low iron and when you should talk to a doctor.
Tired even after a good night's sleep?
Do you feel extremely tired even after sleeping properly at night? This is a major sign of anaemia, which is often caused by an iron deficiency.
Also read: Want Fresh Coriander for Weeks? Try These 5 Easy Storage Tricks to Keep It Fresh
Always feeling cold when others are not?
Do you feel very cold even when the temperature feels normal to others? This happens because a lack of iron affects your body's ability to produce and hold on to heat.
Also read: Onam 2026: Why Do People Wear White-Gold? Story Behind Kerala's Classic Look
Breathless after doing small tasks?
Getting breathless even while lifting light things or walking a short distance can be a sign. It might mean your body's cells are not getting enough oxygen.
Also read: Gardening Tips: Want Better Tomatoes? These 4 Simple Gardening Habits Can Make Big Difference
Pale skin and eyes could be a sign
Low haemoglobin from an iron shortage can make your skin look dull and lose its natural colour. Besides pale skin, check the inside of your lower eyelids. If they look pale white instead of a healthy red, it's a symptom.
Also read: Is Re-Boiling Milk Safe? Here’s What Happens When You Heat Milk Repeatedly
Losing more hair than usual?
If you notice you're losing more hair than before while showering or combing, don't take it lightly. An iron deficiency in the body can often lead to hair loss.
Also read: Why Gen Z Faces More Sleep Problem Than Ever: Late Nights, Stress, Screens
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.