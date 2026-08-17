Your 20s and 30s are important years for building healthy eating habits. Discover six common nutrition mistakes women often make and simple ways to improve your diet for better energy and long-term health.

Life for women in their 20s and 30s is a total rollercoaster. Between juggling jobs, family, a social life, and hitting the gym, food often gets pushed to the back burner. A lack of correct information, combined with some common bad habits, can really mess with your energy levels and long-term health.

Let's break down the 6 biggest nutrition mistakes women this age tend to make

1. Cutting down on food to lose weight

To get 'fit', many women skip breakfast, survive on just coffee till lunch, or suddenly cut their food intake drastically. This might seem like an easy fix, but it actually does serious harm to your body.

2. Only counting calories

Another big mistake is just counting calories without looking at the food's nutritional value. Two foods with the same number of calories can have completely different amounts of protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

3. Not eating enough protein

Many women start their day with tea or coffee and some carbs. This pushes their protein intake to later in the day. To keep your body active and strong, it's super important to include protein-rich foods like eggs, paneer, yogurt, dal, soy, fish, or meat in your daily diet.

4. Labelling food as 'good' and 'bad'

Labelling some foods as completely 'bad' and cutting them out makes your eating habits even more complicated. It's possible to maintain a healthy diet without completely giving up your favourite foods.

5. Over-reliance on trendy diets and supplements

Chasing trendy diets or relying only on supplements instead of fixing your daily eating habits is the wrong approach. Remember, supplements can never replace a balanced meal.

6. Not having a fixed meal time

A busy schedule often leads to irregular meal times and not planning ahead. This increases dependency on unhealthy junk food. To avoid this, you can try prepping simple and nutritious meals in advance.

Also read: Not Just Food, But Memory: Axone To Ngari, Fermented Flavours That Tell Northeast India's Story