Monsoon Gardening: 7 Common Mistakes That Can Damage Your Plants During Rainy Season
Are your blooms suffering this rainy season? Make sure you are not making these seven mistakes. Keep scrolling to learn more!
Monsoon Gardening
We all love how lush green our plants look, especially in the monsoon season. Every drop of rain adds more vibrancy to the blooms, making them look greener than ever. If you are wondering how to protect your garden this rainy season, avoid these common mistakes.
Following a regular watering schedule
Rain already gives enough water to your plants. Make sure to check the topsoil before adding more water.
Blocking pot drainage holes
Mud or flat balcony floors trap water inside containers. Raise your pots on bricks.
Using dense clay soil
Heavy soil hold too much water. Use loose, airy mixes with sand or perlite.
Over-fertilising plants
You do not need to make your plants dependent on over-fertilisation. Keep it easy, especially during the rains.
Crowding pots
Tight spaces stop air movement. Damp and still air helps fungus grow.
Leaving dead leaves around
Keep your garden floor clean, and do not make it a breeding ground for mold and pests.
Ignoring fungals spots
High humidity may invite bugs and root rot. Treat issues early with neem oil.
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