If you see a broken line on the road, it means you are allowed to cross it to change lanes or overtake, but only when it's safe. This gives drivers some flexibility. But if it's a solid line, you are generally not allowed to cross it. This means no lane changes or overtaking. When you see two lines together—one solid and one broken—the line on your side is what counts. If the broken line is on your side, you can cross if it's safe. If the solid line is on your side, you must not cross. This is a very important road rule.

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