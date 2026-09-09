The world’s most expensive mattress comes with a jaw-dropping price tag of ₹7 crore. But what makes this luxury sleep product so costly? Here’s a look at its extraordinary price and craftsmanship.

Can you imagine a mattress that costs almost ₹10 crore? For most of us, buying a mattress is about comfort and budget. But what if a mattress costs crores? It sounds unbelievable, but there's a mattress that actually costs around ₹7.3 crore. It's not just the price; the way it's made is also completely different.

World's most expensive mattress

This special mattress is made by the famous Swedish company Hästens. Their most expensive model is the Grand Vividus, which carries the ₹7.3 crore price tag.

What on earth makes it so expensive?

Hästens has a long history. A man named Per Adolf Jansson started the company way back in 1852. Even after all these years, his family still runs the business. Today, Hästens makes 13 different types of mattresses, but the Grand Vividus is in a league of its own. It's not just a mattress but a handmade luxury bed set.

It also takes a lot of time to make this multi-crore mattress. According to a report in Architectural Digest, each Grand Vividus is made completely by hand. The whole process can take about 600 hours, or 25 days!

The most special thing about it is the material used. Normal mattresses use synthetic foam. But this one uses natural materials like horse tail hair, cotton, wool, and flax. Now, you might wonder, why put horsehair in a mattress? Well, the hair is specially processed and twisted into spirals. These act like tiny natural springs inside the mattress. The company says this makes the bed flexible and gives great support to the body.

The horsehair also has another job. Its structure allows air to flow freely, which means no moisture gets trapped inside. The cotton makes the mattress strong, wool is used for durability, and flax helps reduce static electricity. Because of all these natural materials and the detailed work, the company gives a 25-year warranty on it.

More surprising things about it

The ₹7.3 crore price isn't the only shocking thing. Its weight is also quite surprising. According to the company, a full bed set measuring 180×210 cm weighs around 455 kg! The whole set is about 75 cm high. This includes a 7 cm top mattress, a 27 cm main mattress, a 33 cm base, and an 8 cm podium. So you're not just buying a mattress, you're getting a complete luxury bed.

The Grand Vividus comes with a beautifully designed headboard, which is about 145 cm high. The company suggests placing it directly on the floor against a wall, instead of on a regular bed frame. A lot of thought has clearly gone into its design.

The popularity of Hästens mattresses isn't just limited to rich people or luxury hotels. Big Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise, pop star Beyonce, and rapper Drake are known to use them. Many luxury hotels around the world also feature Hästens beds. The company now does business in over 45 countries.

Where can you find them?

And if you think this crore-rupee mattress is only available abroad, you're wrong. Hästens has stores in India too. In Delhi, you can find them in Defence Colony and on MG Road. In Mumbai, their store is in Worli, where customers can even get a customized sleep consultation.

So, we come back to the same question: can a mattress really be worth crores? Looking at the Grand Vividus, the answer is yes. But you're not just paying for a place to sleep. You're paying for handmade art, natural materials, exclusive design, and a complete luxury experience. That's what makes it one of the world's most expensive mattresses.