A new Instagram trend involves users creating 1980s-style portraits of themselves using ChatGPT's AI image generation. Instead of simple filters, users upload a photo and provide a detailed prompt to reimagine it with retro aesthetics. This includes specifying hairstyles, clothing, and backgrounds to create authentic-looking vintage images.

Instagram is currently flooded with photographs that look as though they have been pulled straight from an old 1980s family album. But these vintage-looking portraits are not necessarily old photographs. They are being created with ChatGPT and AI image generation, giving users a chance to see themselves in retro hairstyles, colourful outfits and classic film-camera aesthetics.

The trend, widely being referred to as the ChatGPT ’80s photo trend, has gained traction as users share AI-generated versions of themselves on Instagram posts, Reels and the platform’s “Add Yours” feature. The appeal lies in combining nostalgia with AI, allowing people to transform an ordinary modern photograph into something resembling an authentic picture from the 1980s.

What Is The ChatGPT ’80s Photo Trend?

Unlike simply applying a vintage filter, the trend involves uploading a photograph to ChatGPT and asking the AI to reimagine the entire image in an ’80s style. Users can specify hairstyles, clothes, jewellery, backgrounds, lighting and photographic effects.

Popular versions include 1980s Bollywood-inspired portraits, family-album photographs, retro wedding pictures and old studio portraits. Women’s looks often feature voluminous or curly hairstyles, bright sarees and statement jewellery, while men can experiment with loose shirts, denim, period hairstyles and moustaches. Warm lighting, faded colours and analogue film grain help make the final image appear more authentic.

How To Create Your Own ’80s Photo

Creating the viral image is relatively simple.

Open ChatGPT and start a new conversation. Tap the “+” button or attachment option and upload a clear photograph. Use a prompt describing the 1980s appearance you want. Tell ChatGPT to preserve your recognisable facial features, identity and natural skin tone. Add details about your preferred clothing, hairstyle, accessories, background and lighting. Ask for authentic details such as 35mm film grain, soft focus, faded colours or direct camera flash. If the first result is not quite right, ask ChatGPT to modify specific elements without changing your face. Once satisfied, save the image and share it on Instagram. Try This Viral ’80s Prompt

A commonly shared prompt asks ChatGPT to transform an uploaded photograph into a realistic 1980s image while keeping the person's identity recognisable. Users can customise it further by requesting a Bollywood setting, retro wedding, disco, arcade, family album or vintage studio backdrop.

One popular social-media post promoting the trend asked users: “What Is Instagram’s Viral ChatGPT ’80s Photo Trend? Here’s How To Create Yours”.

For an Indian retro aesthetic, users can ask for period-appropriate Indian clothing, voluminous hair, statement jewellery, warm studio lighting, slightly faded colours and subtle analogue film grain. The more specific the instructions are, the more control users have over the final look.

The trend has also expanded beyond simple portraits. Users are experimenting with 1980s Bollywood stars, old family photographs, Doordarshan-era studio portraits, retro street scenes, discos and arcade settings.

As AI-generated nostalgia continues to dominate social media, the ’80s trend offers users a simple way to imagine themselves in another era—without needing an old photograph or complicated editing software.