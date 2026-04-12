Shoe Care: No Time to Wash Shoes? These Hacks Kill Bad Odour Instantly!
Don't have time to wash your shoes? Or maybe they look clean but just smell bad? We get it. Here are some super simple tricks to make your shoes fresh again, no washing needed. Check out these easy home remedies.
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Here's what you can do
During summer, our feet sweat a lot. This moisture gets trapped inside shoes, creating a perfect home for bacteria. When you take your shoes off, this causes that awful smell. It can be quite embarrassing at the office or a friend's place. If you can't wash them, try these home remedies.
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The Magic of Baking Soda
Baking soda isn't just for cooking; it's a fantastic deodorizer. How to use: Put 2 spoons of baking soda inside a small cloth or an old sock and tie it up. Place this bundle inside your shoes overnight. It soaks up moisture and completely removes the odour. Just remember to take it out before you wear the shoes.
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The Power of Vinegar
Vinegar's acidic nature destroys the bacteria that cause bad smells. How to use: Fill a spray bottle with half water and half white vinegar. Shake it well and spray the mix inside your shoes. Then, let the shoes dry for at least 1-2 hours in the sun or under a fan. They will be fresh as new.
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Using Rubbing Alcohol
If the shoe smell is really strong, rubbing alcohol works very fast. How to use: Dip a cotton ball in alcohol and wipe the inside of the shoes, making sure to cover every corner. This kills bacteria instantly. The alcohol evaporates quickly, leaving your shoes dry. (Be careful: Don't use it near a fire or stove. Wash your hands and apply moisturizer after using it).
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Follow These Tips for Long-Lasting Freshness
Let them breathe: After coming home, don't immediately put your shoes in a cupboard. Let them air out for at least 2-3 hours. Pay attention to socks: Always wear cotton socks, as they absorb sweat well. Never wear the same socks twice without washing them. Rotate your shoes: Instead of wearing one pair every day, use two pairs on alternate days. This gives them enough time to dry out. Remember: These tips work well if your shoes are clean on the outside and just smell bad. If they are very dirty, washing or dry-cleaning is the best option.
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