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Follow These Tips for Long-Lasting Freshness

Let them breathe: After coming home, don't immediately put your shoes in a cupboard. Let them air out for at least 2-3 hours. Pay attention to socks: Always wear cotton socks, as they absorb sweat well. Never wear the same socks twice without washing them. Rotate your shoes: Instead of wearing one pair every day, use two pairs on alternate days. This gives them enough time to dry out. Remember: These tips work well if your shoes are clean on the outside and just smell bad. If they are very dirty, washing or dry-cleaning is the best option.