As summer kicks in, everyone wants to give their home a cool, fresh, and stylish makeover. It's not just about fans or ACs; your home decor can completely change the vibe. If you're tired of plain, boring curtains, Boho (Bohemian) designs are the perfect choice. These curtains don't just add a splash of colour but also create a relaxed, natural feel. The best part is that the Boho style lets you show off your creativity.