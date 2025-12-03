English

Rottweiler to German Shepherd: 7 dog breeds popular in Bengaluru

Here are seven dog breeds that are popular in Bangalore.

Labrador Retriever

Known for their friendly and outgoing nature, Labradors are one of the most popular breeds in Bangalore.

Golden Retriever

Like Labradors, Golden Retrievers are loved for their gentle temperament and intelligence.

Rottweiler

Known for their strength, loyalty, and protective nature, Rottweilers are a common choice for families seeking guard dogs.

Boxer

Boxers are known for their energetic and playful nature, making them great companions for active families.

Husky

These beautiful, fluffy dogs are adored for their lively and friendly temperament.

Beagle

Their small size, playful nature, and adaptability make Beagles a favourite among city dwellers.

German Shepherd

German Shepherds are a common choice because of their loyalty, versatility, and protective instincts.

