Home insurance companies often ban or restrict certain dog breeds due to what they see as higher risks, especially around aggression or liability issues.
7 Dog Breeds Blacklisted by Insurance Companies
Besides these, other breeds like Great Danes, Akitas, and Siberian Huskies might also be blacklisted by some insurers. It's smart to check with your company for their specific rules.
Pit Bull
Pit Bulls are often linked to aggression in the media, so insurers blacklist them. This group includes American Staffordshire Terriers and Staffordshire Bull Terriers.
Rottweiler
Known for their strength and protective nature, Rottweilers are often restricted due to concerns about aggression and their potential to cause serious harm.
Doberman Pinschers
Dobermans are famous as powerful guard dogs. Their size and protective nature often label them as a high-risk breed for insurance companies.
German Shepherds
Though popular as working dogs and family pets, they are sometimes banned because of their size, strength, and protective instincts.
Chow Chows!
Known for their lion-like look and independent nature, they can be seen as unpredictable, which often leads to insurance companies denying coverage.
Belgian Malinois
These smart, active dogs are known for police and military work. But their protective and sometimes aggressive behavior can be a red flag for insurers.
Cane Corso
Cane Corsos are strong, protective dogs with a powerful guarding instinct. Their strength and territorial nature can make insurance companies hesitant to offer coverage.
