Fertility Issues: 10 Big Reasons Why Getting Pregnant Is Getting Harder!
Getting pregnant after 35 is what doctors often call a 'delayed pregnancy'. But these days, many couples are finding it tough to conceive, regardless of their age. Let's take a look at some of the big reasons why this is happening more and more.
10 Reasons for Delayed Pregnancy
We often hear about 'delayed pregnancy', which usually means trying for a baby after 35. But today, many young couples are also struggling to conceive for various reasons. Here's a look at what's causing these fertility challenges.
Obesity can disrupt ovulation and egg quality
Obesity and insulin resistance can seriously affect your fertility. Extra weight can mess with your hormone balance, ovulation, and even your egg quality. Insulin resistance, common in obese women and those with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), makes it much harder to get pregnant naturally.
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Infertility issues are not limited to obesity
Fertility problems aren't just linked to obesity. Being underweight due to strict diets or excessive exercise can also disrupt ovulation. This can lead to irregular or even absent periods, making it very difficult to conceive.
Long work hours, shift work, sedentary routines, and chronic stress
Modern lifestyles often involve long work hours, shift duties, sitting all day, and chronic stress. Constant pressure and poor-quality sleep can affect hormone regulation and reproductive health, reducing fertility over time.
Smoking, alcohol, and tobacco use are more common in young women
Habits like smoking, drinking alcohol, and using tobacco are becoming more common among young women. These habits can destroy egg quality, reduce the ovarian reserve, and increase the risk of infertility.
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Air pollution, pesticides, BPA, phthalates, and microplastics
Daily exposure to things like air pollution, pesticides, BPA, phthalates, and microplastics is a growing concern. Research suggests these endocrine-disrupting chemicals can interfere with hormone function and negatively affect fertility.
PCOS is one of the most common causes of infertility in young women.
India sees a high prevalence of PCOS, a hormonal disorder that often causes irregular ovulation. If ovulation doesn't happen regularly, getting pregnant becomes much more difficult. This makes PCOS one of the most common causes of infertility in young women.
Endometriosis can significantly reduce fertility
Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, causing pain and inflammation. If left untreated, it can damage reproductive organs and significantly reduce fertility.
Thyroid disorders, autoimmune diseases, and other metabolic conditions
Thyroid disorders, autoimmune diseases, and other metabolic conditions can disrupt ovulation, implantation, and overall reproductive health. Managing these conditions is a crucial part of fertility care.
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