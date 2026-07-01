You can naturally increase your iron levels with simple diet changes. Include iron-rich foods like moringa leaves, dates, spinach, chickpeas, lentils, figs, and eggs in your daily meals. If you eat non-veg, liver is a great source. To help your body absorb this iron, you need Vitamin C, so add a squeeze of lemon or have amla or oranges with your meals. Also, avoid drinking tea or coffee right after eating, as their 'tannins' block iron absorption.

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