Low Ferritin Alert: Feeling Exhausted Despite Normal Levels? Time to Check!
Many women feel very tired, lose a lot of hair, and can't focus, even when their haemoglobin report is normal. The real culprit could be low 'ferritin', which is your body's iron storage. You need a special test to find this out.
What is Ferritin?
Some Important Symptoms:
You might have low ferritin if you experience these signs: feeling tired no matter how much you rest; losing a lot of hair as the body prioritises oxygen for vital organs; frequent headaches or feeling dizzy when you stand up suddenly; pale skin, gums, and brittle nails that look like spoons (Spoon nails); and getting breathless after climbing a few stairs.
Women Health: Power Packed Superfoods for Daily Nutrition, Strength, Better Energy!
What are the main causes?
What to do to increase iron:
You can naturally increase your iron levels with simple diet changes. Include iron-rich foods like moringa leaves, dates, spinach, chickpeas, lentils, figs, and eggs in your daily meals. If you eat non-veg, liver is a great source. To help your body absorb this iron, you need Vitamin C, so add a squeeze of lemon or have amla or oranges with your meals. Also, avoid drinking tea or coffee right after eating, as their 'tannins' block iron absorption.
Almond Benefits: Just One Handful Of Badam Can Transform Your Health!
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.