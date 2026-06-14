Peplum Tops: Turn Heads At Work With These 5 Elegant Styles!
Why are peplum tops such a hit for office wear? How can you style them with formal trousers and skirts? And do they really suit every body type? Let's find out.
Peplum Tops: Chic Office Looks Made Easy With These 5 Designs
V-neck peplum top
Solid-coloured peplum tops
Solid-coloured peplum tops are a classic option for the office. Colours like black, navy blue, beige, and white give a very professional vibe. Pair them with formal trousers and block heels to get that elegant office look.
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Floral print peplum top
Wrap-style peplum top
A wrap-style peplum top defines the waist and gives a very smart look. This design looks good on almost every body type. For the office, you can wear it with formal trousers and minimal jewellery for a fantastic look.
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Peplum tops with front buttons
Peplum tops with front buttons or decorative buttons are very trendy these days. These tops look fashionable despite being simple. They can be a stylish and budget-friendly option for your office wardrobe.
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