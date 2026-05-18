Looking for the right footwear for office? Check out the latest trends for 2026 right here. We've listed 7 stylish options, from formal cut-out wedges to mule heels, all under ₹1000, to make your life easier.

No matter how great your outfit is, the wrong footwear can ruin the entire look. Especially in this summer heat, wearing closed shoes makes your feet sweat, and you can't exactly wear regular slippers to the office. This is a big problem for most ladies. If you're also searching for formal sandals, this article is for you. We've brought you the latest trends for 2026 that you can pair not just with office wear but also with casual dresses. Here's all the information you need on all-in-one footwear under ₹1000.

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Cut-Out Wedge Sandals

The minimal trend is everywhere, and these wedge sandals with nude shades and intricate cut-outs look beautiful. They are one of the most versatile footwear options that match every attire, not just office wear. They look great with pastel suits, chikankari kurtis, high-waist jeans, and maxi dresses. You can buy them for around ₹500-₹800.

Gladiator-Style Wedge Sandals

If you want a basic heel with a secure, strapped-in feel, choose the ultra-modern gladiator sandals. They offer both comfort and style. Besides office wear, you can pair them with Indo-western outfits, ankle-length jeans, or short dresses for a bold and chic look.

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Peep-Toe Platform Mule Sandals

The main features of this footwear are its thick sole and wide strap. If you like a street-style chic look, this is a great option. It adds an effortless class when worn with wide-leg trousers, cropped jeans, and casual co-ord sets.

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Lace-Pattern Block Mule Heels

There's something special about mule heels in nude or off-white shades. With a woven-lace texture and a square-toe design, they give off a very comfortable and minimal vibe. If you're someone who values comfort over everything else, make this your choice. You can team them up with cropped linen trousers, casual day outfits, jeans, pants, and denim skirts.

Strappy Brown Block Heel Sandals

The specialty of these classic tan brown sandals is the interlocking work. The criss-cross straps with an ankle buckle give an earthy, vintage feel. If you want to give your feet a good grip while looking polished, you should buy these. They are available in markets and online for ₹800-₹1000. Wear them with vibrant jumpsuits, A-line skirts, and formal trousers.

Black Mesh Design Heels

These block heels feature mesh work, giving them a chic and sophisticated look. The slingback strap and modern sole make them a perfect choice for formal and evening wear. You can create a stunning look by pairing them with a bodycon dress, a pant-suit, or a trendy office outfit.

Leather Cut-Out Toe Sandals

Whether it's a suit, a saree, or office trousers, these sandals give a classic loafer look. They have metallic buckles and side cut-outs that highlight the feet, giving a complete boho-chic look. The closed-toe design makes them a comfortable option for daily wear and even parties. You can wear them with long maxi skirts, high-waisted pants, and oversized shirts.