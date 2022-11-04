Skincare Tips: Detoxify your skin by using these 5 kitchen ingredients

Pollution, exhaustion, sun exposure and consuming junk foods take a toll on your skin’s health. Detoxifying is extremely helpful as it removes impurities, cleanses skin thoroughly and gives it a fresh glow. Here are 5 kitchen ingredients that can restore a healthy radiance to your skin.

Skin detox is essential to your skincare routine if you want to get up with fresh and glowing skin; occasionally, giving your skin a break from the harsh chemicals is necessary. The best part is that our kitchen contains magical ingredients that can transform your dull skin in moments. Your skin requires a detox to flush out the toxins because of pollution, exhaustion, sun exposure and eating junk foods. You can find items in your kitchen that can help detox your skin with the help of their excellent benefits. ALSO READ: 5 ways to add spice to your long-distance relationship

Sea salt and honey: we all spend a lot of time exfoliating and cleansing our face; our body also needs the same care. Sea salt is an excellent exfoliator as its small granules help remove the dead skin cells from our body and make the skin smooth. Adding honey to moisturization your skin will give you outstanding results.

Green juices: We all know about the benefits of green vegetables. A tasty way to consume healthy green veggies is to make juice. It is excellent for our skin as it can help detoxify the body from the inside, and your skin becomes more beneficial. Make green juice using spinach, mint, coriander, and some drops of lemon. You can also add cumin seeds which can help in digestion.

Honey and coffee face scrub: Exfoliating your face once a week is crucial to eliminate all the dirt and grime. Take one tablespoon of coffee, mix it with honey, and gently massage your face. Coffee helps to boost collagen and unclogs pores. Honey acts as a great natural moisturizer.

Lukewarm water and lemon: The best way to start your day is by drinking a glass of lukewarm water with some drops of lemon. The citric acid in lemon helps digestion and adds a healthy dose of hydration to the body. This vitamin C-enriched concoction is excellent for bright and clear. ALSO READ: Get rid of bad breath with the help of these home remedies

