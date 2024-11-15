Mukesh Ambani ranks among top 20 most powerful businessmen in 2024 list

An Indian businessman has secured a spot in the top 20 of the world's 100 most powerful business leaders, reaffirming his position as the only Indian on the list.

India boasts numerous business tycoons, including Ambani, Adani, Tata, Mahindra, and Shiv Nadar, who have gained global recognition. Recently, one of them secured a position among the world's 100 most powerful businessmen. It's none other than Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, proving his influence not just nationally but globally, as announced by Fortune Magazine.

Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian on Fortune Magazine's Powerful Businessmen list for 2024. The list also includes six individuals of Indian origin based abroad. Fortune recently released its list of the 100 most powerful businessmen worldwide, with Mukesh Ambani ranking 12th.

Mukesh Ambani, owner of Reliance Group, is one of India's biggest businessmen. He gained recognition for leading Reliance Industries to new heights. Launching Jio transformed the Indian telecom landscape, accelerating the country's digitization. The company is setting new records in retail and is ambitiously pursuing green energy. Reliance Industries' diverse portfolio spans numerous sectors.

With assets of ₹8,49,926 crore, Mukesh Ambani remains India's richest person. Reliance Industries, with a market capitalization of ₹17,27,000 crore, is India's most valuable company. Its diverse operations across various sectors globally contribute to Ambani's high ranking on Fortune's Powerful Businessmen 2024 list.

Elon Musk tops the world's most powerful businessmen list, followed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. Satya Nadella ranks third, Warren Buffett fourth, Jamie Dimon fifth, and Tim Cook sixth. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is seventh, Sam Altman eighth, Mary Barra ninth, and Sundar Pichai tenth. Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, precedes Mukesh Ambani at eleventh.

