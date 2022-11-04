Get rid of bad breath with the help of these home remedies

Oral health is essential to ensure our teeth' good and long life. Bad breath is a common condition. Bad breath can be caused due to a lack of hygiene. Here are some home remedies you can try out.

Because of poor breath, you can find it challenging to speak with anyone. It is even worse when you are unaware, and someone else informs you. It reduces your confidence and self-assurance in a work environment and may even impact your relationships. The causes of foul breath are not any secret; the most prevalent ones has coated tongues, gum diseases, tooth decay, and poor oral hygiene. Foods such as onions and garlic can get trapped in your teeth and cause bad breath more often. Even smokers are affected by it. Regardless of the sources, the treatment entails addressing the underlying disorder or even attempting a few simple fixes. Here are 5 simple remedies you can try out for bad breath.

Image: Getty Images

Drink water: Many different things can bring on a dry mouth, one being dehydration. One of the best ways you can avoid bad breath is to drink water daily. It will be simpler to wash away the germs that produce an unpleasant odour if your mouth is moister. Saliva helps maintain oral hygiene and inhibits the growth of nasty germs. This is extremely useful if you have the propensity to wake up with morning breath. Also read: Get rid of cold and cough with this home remedy

Image: Getty Images

Drink green tea: There are many ways in which green tea can benefit your dental hygiene. According to research, green tea's antioxidants counteract various reasons for foul breath. Fill a water bottle with your chilled green tea, then take it to your workplace. Sit and drink it gradually regularly to prevent bad breath.

Eat fennel seeds: Some herbs and spices have flavourful essential oils. After consuming garlicky and other savoury meals, they may mask breath smell, such as fennel seeds, as they provide a fragrant essential oil with antimicrobial qualities which can help your breath. The fennel seeds can also boost saliva production, which aids in destroying harmful microorganisms.

Consume yoghurt: Yoghurt contains Lactobacillus, which is a helpful bacteria. Make sure your yoghurt is low in sugar, such as non-fat or plain yoghurt, as this can help to reduce bad breath. Sugar can naturally feed bacteria, which is a significant contributor to bad breath, so avoid sugary yoghurt; instead, go for probiotics. However, you should consult a doctor if you continue to think your breath smells awful and doesn't get better despite attempting the above-mentioned remedies.

Image: Getty Images