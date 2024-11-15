Rashami to Jasmin: 8 TV actresses reveal casting couch experience

Entertainment
Divyanka Tripathi shared her experience of a director asking her for favors in exchange for work.
Asha Negi faced casting couch exploitation at the age of 20.
Jasmin Bhasin recounted an incident where a director asked her to remove her clothes for a role.
Rashami Desai revealed her experience with casting couch at the age of 16.
Shilpa Shinde has spoken out about her multiple encounters with casting couch.
Mahhi Vij faced casting couch exploitation early in her career.
Urfi Javed shared an incident where a director asked her for a hug under the guise of an audition.