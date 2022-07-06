5 ways to add spice to your long-distance relationship

If you have been looking out for ways in which you can spice up your long-distance relationship, then continue reading this article.

Are you in a long-distance relationship, and often miss your partner? Is the lack of sex in your relationship due to the distance been bothering you? Well, if these are your concerns then this article is definitely for you! Long-distance relationships or LDRs are not easy in comparison to the ones where you are getting to be with your partner on a daily basis. It does not only challenge you emotionally (because you are missing your partner’s physical presence) but also has a lot of physical hindrances (read: need to fulfil those sexual desires). And these may often create troubles in your relationship, or even bore you. However, whether you are in the same city or continents apart, partners must always look out for ways to keep the spicy factor alive in their relationship. Therefore, here are five ways through which you can try to add spice to your LDR; check out.

Be spontaneous and sext them! The best way to spice up your long-distance relationship is to indulge in some sexting. Send out a sensuous massage to your partner at a time they would least expect it to be and see how they react to it. You don't necessarily have to play dirty and write something flirty that gets your partner's heartbeat raced up!

Indulge in phone sex: This is one of the greatest ideas to add spice to your long-distance relations. You may not be able to have sex with your partner but who said you can't feel the pleasure of it? All it takes is a little dirty talk with your partner which will automatically lead to a great session of phone sex. Whisper something sensuous or dirty in your partner's ear and see them getting all heated up with pleasure. If not this, you can also think of fueling their imagination by sending a hot video or a picture of yourself that will want them to have more of you!

Create your own erotic tales: Another option that you can consider to juice up your relationship is to make your own erotic tales. While many love to read erotic literature, the idea of creating your own is quite interesting.

A romantic virtual date night: You may not be able to go out to some fancy restaurant or an open theatre for a date but that does not mean you can’t have a date. Fix up a time when the two of you are free and decide on a romantic date night but through a video call. Light up your room a bit, cook (or order in) each other’s favourite meals, watch something together or talk all night.

