Post- Diwali skincare: Here are 7 tips you can follow to detox your skin

After Diwali, your skin may cry for comfort. You would have indulged in all the oily food and sweets, which would have affected your skin. Now is when you get back to a skincare routine and take care of your skin; follow these 7 tips for a post-festive glow.



Image: Getty Images

Diwali festivities can take a toll on your skin! After all, the days of cleaning, eating sweets and oily foods, wearing makeup every day for long hours, changing seasons, skipping our skincare routines, and pollution will impact our skin. Now that the festive season is over, it's time to take a break and completely detox your skin. Diwali resonates with brightness, radiance, and happiness. It becomes essential to maintain your skin post-Diwali because our skin goes through so much during the festive season. This is why, post-Diwali, we need to take a little extra care of our skin, and we should do the most to avoid the adverse effects of Diwali on it.

Image: Getty Images

Essential oils: Use essential oils regularly and include workout sessions regularly. These can help you in getting glowing skin after the festival is over. Dry skin is often remedied with creams and moisturizers, but some essential oils could provide relief.

Image: Getty Images

Deep cleanse: Our skin needs deep cleansing, scrubbing, and toning post-Diwali festivities. Follow these skincare routines and include a few extra steps in your everyday regime. This will help keep your pores clean and give a healthy and young glow to your skin.

Vitamin E: Apply Vitamin E and essential oil-rich creams and oils which protect the skin, especially post-Diwali. Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water which is the best remedy for glowing skin.

Exfoliate: Apply a healthy scrub bath post the festivities. Use products that contain the richness of shea, olive, and Ximena, which have rich oils and will hydrate the skin. It can help in exfoliating dead skin cells and stimulating blood circulation. It makes your skin look fresh.

Steam technique: Use the steam technique to unclog the skin's pores and prevent acne after Diwali. Applying steam helps with the deep cleansing of the skin. It can also help hydrate your skin and make it feel fresh. Also read: Solar eclipse after Diwali 2022: Do's and don'ts to stay safe during 'Surya Grahan' on October 25

Image: Getty Images

Sunscreen: Use powerful UV protection that fights free radicals and keeps the skin healthy and glowing. Using sunscreen daily, even when it is cloudy, is one of the best ways to prevent skin cancer.

Image: Getty Images