Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Post- Diwali skincare: Here are 7 tips you can follow to detox your skin

    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

    After Diwali, your skin may cry for comfort. You would have indulged in all the oily food and sweets, which would have affected your skin. Now is when you get back to a skincare routine and take care of your skin; follow these 7 tips for a post-festive glow.  
     

    Image: Getty Images

    Diwali festivities can take a toll on your skin! After all, the days of cleaning, eating sweets and oily foods, wearing makeup every day for long hours, changing seasons, skipping our skincare routines, and pollution will impact our skin. Now that the festive season is over, it's time to take a break and completely detox your skin. Diwali resonates with brightness, radiance, and happiness. It becomes essential to maintain your skin post-Diwali because our skin goes through so much during the festive season. This is why, post-Diwali, we need to take a little extra care of our skin, and we should do the most to avoid the adverse effects of Diwali on it.

    Image: Getty Images

    Essential oils: Use essential oils regularly and include workout sessions regularly. These can help you in getting glowing skin after the festival is over. Dry skin is often remedied with creams and moisturizers, but some essential oils could provide relief.

    Image: Getty Images

    Deep cleanse: Our skin needs deep cleansing, scrubbing, and toning post-Diwali festivities. Follow these skincare routines and include a few extra steps in your everyday regime. This will help keep your pores clean and give a healthy and young glow to your skin. 

    Vitamin E: Apply Vitamin E and essential oil-rich creams and oils which protect the skin, especially post-Diwali. Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water which is the best remedy for glowing skin.

    Exfoliate: Apply a healthy scrub bath post the festivities. Use products that contain the richness of shea, olive, and Ximena, which have rich oils and will hydrate the skin. It can help in exfoliating dead skin cells and stimulating blood circulation. It makes your skin look fresh.

    Steam technique: Use the steam technique to unclog the skin's pores and prevent acne after Diwali. Applying steam helps with the deep cleansing of the skin. It can also help hydrate your skin and make it feel fresh. 

    Also read: Solar eclipse after Diwali 2022: Do's and don'ts to stay safe during 'Surya Grahan' on October 25

    Image: Getty Images

    Sunscreen: Use powerful UV protection that fights free radicals and keeps the skin healthy and glowing. Using sunscreen daily, even when it is cloudy, is one of the best ways to prevent skin cancer.

    Image: Getty Images

    Follow a healthy diet: Take a proper and nutritious diet and avoid any junk food. There's no denying that Diwali leaves us worrying about our skin, but following a balanced diet can help in reducing the after-effects. 

    Also read: Diwali 2022: 4 places where you MUST light diyas on the day of Deepavali

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 25 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 25, 2022: Beneficial day for Pisces, Aquarius; be careful for Gemini, Leo

    Numerology Prediction for October 25 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 25, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Apple CEO praises Diwali photo shot on iPhone by Mumbai photographer See picture here gcw

    'Beautifully captures...': Apple CEO praises Diwali photo shot on iPhone by Mumbai photographer; See pic

    Govardhan Puja 2022: Check date, timing and everything you need to know AJR

    Govardhan Puja 2022: Check date, timing and everything you need to know

    Diwali Muhurat trading 2022 Know time history significance other details about it gcw

    Diwali Muhurat trading 2022: Know time, significance, other details about it

    Recent Stories

    When is Bhai Dooj October 26 or October 27 Know shubh muhurat timings significance and more gcw

    When is Bhai Dooj? October 26 or October 27? Know shubh muhurat timings, significance and more

    football Aston Villa fans hopeful of UEFA Europa League UEL victory after Unai Emery replaces Steven Gerrard as manager-ayh

    Aston Villa fans hopeful of Europa League victory after Emery replaces Gerrard as manager

    Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Diwali post wins Internet, why? Check out THIS special photo RBA

    Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Diwali post wins Internet, why? Check out THIS special photo

    Post MMS leaked Anjali Arora gets trolled for her Diwali look users say MMS Ke Baad Sati Savitri Mat Ban RBA

    Post MMS leaked, Anjali Arora gets trolled for her Diwali look; users say, ‘MMS Ke Baad Sati Savitri Mat Ban’-

    Who is Akshata Murty daughter of India billionaire UK PM Rishi Sunak wife gcw

    Who is Akshata Murty, daughter of India's billionaire & UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon