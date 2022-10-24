Diwali 2022: 4 places where you MUST light diyas on the day of Deepavali

On the day of Diwali, we all light up our homes and surroundings with diyas. However, as we celebrate the festival today, here are four places where you must light a lamp as it will help in resolving your problems.

Diwali 2022: The festival of lights, Diwali, is being celebrated across the world today October 24. Diwali is considered the most important Hindi festival, and as per mythology, it is also the day when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile with Goddess Sita and Laxman. Each year, Diwali is celebrated with great pomp and gaiety. On this day, people worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that worshiping Goddess Lakshmi on the day of Diwali bestows her special grace on the devotees. Along with performing the Lakshmi puja, lighting diyas is also considered very auspicious. According to the belief, lighting a lamp on the day of Diwali brings happiness, peace, and splendor to the house. It is for this very reason that people light diyas in their homes on the festival of Diwali.

As we celebrate Diwali today, this article is to tell you about the important places where diyas should be lit. Here are four places where lighting a lamp can solve many of your problems. Apart from this, it will also help in resolving your financial problems with the blessing of Goddess Lakshmi.

Under the Pipal tree: Before worshiping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on Diwali, you should light a diya under a Pipal tree. Not to forget, once you place the diya and leave, do not turn back. This will help you get rid of several financial problems in your life.

In deserted places: On the day of Diwali, you can also light a diya in a secluded place around your house. According to the belief, lighting a lamp at a secluded place near the house brings happiness and peace to the house.

Place a diya at the mandir inside your house: One of the most important places to light a diya is the worship place at our residence. Take special care that the diya which you keep at the worship place should be allowed to burn overnight.

At the main entrance of the house: You should light a diya at the main entrance and courtyard of the house on the day of Diwali. By doing this, you get the blessings of all the gods and goddesses including Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh.

