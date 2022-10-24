Solar eclipse after Diwali 2022: Do's and don'ts to stay safe during 'Surya Grahan' on October 25

It is also advised that the eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye even for a very brief period of time. Even when the Moon blocks the majority of the Sun, it will still damage the eyes permanently and result in blindness.

A partial solar eclipse will occur on Tuesday (October 25, 2022). It is reportedly said that the eclipse will start in India before dusk in the late afternoon and will be visible from most of the places. The ending of the eclipse, however, will not be visible from India as it will be in progress after sunset.

It will also not be viable from a few eastern parts of the country including Andaman and Nicobar Islands and north-eastern cities Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar and Tamelong.

Also read: Diwali 2022: Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals to follow, significance of this auspicious festival

It is also advised that the eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye even for a very brief period of time. Even when the Moon blocks the majority of the Sun, it will still damage the eyes permanently and result in blindness.

Here are some do's and don'ts to take care of your safety during a solar eclipse.

Also read: Happy Diwali 2022: Greetings, wishes, messages, images, wallpapers and statuses

Do's

1) The safest way to view the solar eclipse is either by using the right filter, such as aluminized Mylar, black polymer or welding glass of shade number 14.

2) Before even looking up at the sky during a solar eclipse, NASA advises eye protection.

3) Drive with your headlights on during the eclipse.

Also read: Diwali 2022: 4 places where you MUST light diyas on the day of Deepavali

Don'ts

1) It is never advisable to substitute regular sunglasses for solar viewing or eclipse glasses.

2) Avoid using your camera to record the eclipse. If you are not wearing the appropriate glasses, there is always a chance that the Sun's intense rays will harm your eyes.

3) Keep the children away from eclipse viewing areas if you don't plan to be there to supervise them.

A solar eclipse takes place on a new moon day when the moon passes in between the earth and the sun and all three objects are in line. When the lunar disc partially obscures the solar disc, there will be a partial solar eclipse.