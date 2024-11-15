Pakistan’s Antilia? A peek into the 125 crore royal palace in Gulberg

Beyond Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, Pakistan boasts its own extravagant residence: the Royal Palace in Islamabad's Gulberg area. This luxurious mansion, complete with amenities like a pool, theater, and gym, is valued at 125 crore Pakistani rupees.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 11:37 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

Pakistan's Most Expensive House

India's most expensive house belongs to Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries and Asia's number one billionaire, located in Mumbai. This house, called Antilia, is the most expensive house in the country. This 27-story building is one of the most expensive houses in the world. The construction of this house was completed in 2010.

The price of this luxury bungalow is around Rs 15,000 crore. The height of the building is 173 meters (568 ft), spread over an area of 6,070 square meters (65,340 sq ft). However, beyond this expensive building, there is another big house. The price of this house will surprise many. To whom does such a house belong? Where is it located? Let's see now.

article_image2

Pakistan's Most Expensive House

Pakistan's economic situation has been deteriorating recently. People there are starving. But not all parts of Pakistan are the same. There are also some areas known for their royal lifestyle. The Gulberg area in Pakistan can be cited as an example.

This area is famous for luxury villas and mansions. Most of the country's politicians, film actors and businessmen live here. In that way, Pakistan's most expensive house is also here.

article_image3

Pakistan's Most Expensive House

Gulberg is one of the most fascinating places in Islamabad, Pakistan. This entire area is famous for its grand mega buildings and expensive housing complexes. In that way, another big, expensive house has been built recently. It has created a record as the most expensive house in Pakistan. The name of this expensive house in Pakistan is Royal Palace.

This house, built like a grand palace, has excellent facilities like swimming pool, garage, theater, gym. It has 10 large bedrooms and 9 bathrooms. The house looks like a luxury hotel. There is also a lot of open space outside this house. The garden area of trees and plants here is also very large.

article_image4

Pakistan's Most Expensive House

Tall trees brought from America and decorative lamps imported from Morocco. Thai-inspired water fountains have been installed at the entrance. The price of such a luxurious house is reported to be 125 crores according to Pakistan's currency value.

About 2 million people live in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. It is the ninth most populous city in the country. This city was planned in the 1960s. Today this city is one of the most expensive cities to live in in Pakistan. That is why this area is said to be owned by the rich.

