For years, we've been told to eat less to control our weight. Many women followed low-calorie diets thinking it was the easiest way. But experts point out that after 40, your body changes. Just cutting down on food without considering these changes might not give you the results you want. At this age, it's about muscle strength, energy, and bone health, not just weight.

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