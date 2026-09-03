Women Over 40: Is Just Eating Less Enough To Lose Weight? Experts say no!
For women over 40, weight loss is not simply about eating less. Prioritising protein, preserving muscle, staying active, getting enough sleep and following a balanced lifestyle can support healthy, sustainable weight management.
Is it enough to just reduce food?
For years, we've been told to eat less to control our weight. Many women followed low-calorie diets thinking it was the easiest way. But experts point out that after 40, your body changes. Just cutting down on food without considering these changes might not give you the results you want. At this age, it's about muscle strength, energy, and bone health, not just weight.
Kids' Food: Can Adults Eat It Too? The Real Deal on 'Child-Friendly' Snacks!
The importance of muscles after age 40
As we get older, we naturally start losing muscle mass. This becomes a bigger issue for women in their middle age because of hormonal shifts. If you only cut calories without getting enough protein, you might lose precious muscle along with fat. So, don't just look at the weighing scale; protecting your muscle strength is equally important.
Don't neglect protein foods
Pay attention to hormonal changes too
Exercise is as important as food
It's a healthy lifestyle, not a 'diet'
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.