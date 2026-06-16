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Muharram 2026: Date, History, Significance; Here's Everything To Know About Islamic New Year
Muharram 2026: Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year. It is a sacred period observed through prayer, reflection, fasting, charity, and remembrance across the Muslim world
Muharram 2026 Date And Beginning Of The Islamic New Year
Muharram is the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is regarded as one of the four sacred months in Islam. In several Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman and Qatar, Muharram 2026 begins on June 16. In India and other South Asian countries, the date may vary depending on local moon-sighting reports, with observances expected to begin either on June 16 or June 17. The month also marks the start of the Islamic New Year, a time when Muslims reflect on faith, gratitude and spiritual growth.
Why Muharram And Ashura Are Important
The most significant day of the month is Ashura, observed on the 10th day of Muharram. For Shia Muslims, it commemorates the martyrdom of Husayn ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, during the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. His sacrifice is remembered as a symbol of courage, justice and resistance against oppression. For many Sunni Muslims, Ashura is also a day of devotion marked by voluntary fasting, prayers and acts of charity.
How Muharram Is Observed Across The World
Muharram is observed through a variety of religious and cultural practices. Many Muslims spend the month in prayer, reflection and charitable activities. Shia communities often organise majlis, religious gatherings where the events of Karbala are recounted, and mourning processions are held in memory of Husayn ibn Ali. Many participants wear black as a symbol of grief and remembrance. Despite differences in customs, the month remains a period of spiritual devotion, unity and respect for a defining moment in Islamic history.
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