Muharram is the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is regarded as one of the four sacred months in Islam. In several Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman and Qatar, Muharram 2026 begins on June 16. In India and other South Asian countries, the date may vary depending on local moon-sighting reports, with observances expected to begin either on June 16 or June 17. The month also marks the start of the Islamic New Year, a time when Muslims reflect on faith, gratitude and spiritual growth.