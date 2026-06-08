Want to Lower Your Risk of Brain Tumours? These Daily Lifestyle Habits Can Help
A healthy lifestyle is the key to keeping serious diseases at bay. From diet and sleep to exercise and stress management, simple daily habits can play a major role in reducing the risk of brain tumours and other health complications.
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Eat right to keep your brain bright
A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains is essential. You should also add antioxidant-rich foods like berries, leafy greens, and fish with good fats to your meals. This helps reduce the risk of brain tumours.
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Get moving, stay healthy
Daily exercise helps keep your body healthy and fit. You should make it a habit. Regular physical activity can reduce the risk of developing a brain tumour.
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Keep your brain sharp and active
Trying new things and learning new skills helps keep your brain constantly active. This improves your mental well-being and can also help prevent diseases like brain tumours.
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Say no to alcohol and smoking
You must completely avoid habits like drinking alcohol and smoking. This simple step can go a long way in preventing such serious diseases.
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Don't let stress take over
Being under too much stress all the time can become a reason for diseases like brain tumours. So, you must pay attention and learn to manage your stress levels.
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