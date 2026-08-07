Gardening Benefits! Lavender to Tulsi: Plants That Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
Tired of mosquitoes buzzing around? Plant these in your home garden or on your balcony to naturally repel mosquitoes. Keep scrolling to learn more.
Natural mosquito repellent
Certain plants naturally distract and deter mosquitoes by releasing strong aromas in the air from their essential oils that mask human scents. Are you too tired of mosquitoes this monsoon season? Keep scrolling to know what plants you can plant.
Lavender
Lavender has a soothing scent for humans that disrupts mosquitoes' ability to track targets.
Tusli
Tulsi releases a clove-like eugenol scent that works well when placed near doorways or windows.
Peppermint
Peppermint has high menthol content and overwhelms insect sensors. It is best grown in separate pots because it spreads rapidly.
Lemongrass
Lemon grass contains natural citronella oils, and this plant thrives in warm, sunny spaces.
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