Discover 5 must-try bakeries in Goa, from heritage favourites and Portuguese-style pastries to modern artisanal cafés. Explore their signature flavours, ambience and unique bakery experiences.

What makes the bakery experience in Goa unique and special is the variety of different things you can try out there, including traditional Goan desserts and sweets, Portuguese pastries, and European style baked goods.

Here are 5 must-visit bakeries in Goa.

Padaria Prazeres – For Portuguese Style Bakes

Padaria Prazeres is well known for its Portuguese style of baking as well as for its classy cafe setting. Some of the common items reviewed positively by recent visitors include pastéis de nata, croissants, fresh breads and pastries. The cafe is appreciated by its cozy setting and good choice of breakfast foods, but because of its popularity the place can get crowded.

Breaking Bread With Aaron – For Artisanal Baking

Hidden in Sangolda, Breaking Bread With Aaron provides a homier alternative to Goa’s major cafes. Croissants, rolls, desserts and fresh breakfast items are some of the things that people commonly enjoy here. It has cozy and calm ambience perfect for hangout or a coffee break.

Babka – For Modern European Café Setting

Babka is one of Goa’s favorite bakery-cafés and is known for its chocolate babka, cakes, pastries and coffee. It has gained popularity not only for the quality of food it serves but also because of its European-style interior, sunlight setting and cozy ambiance.

Cocoa Moga Bakehouse Goa – Away From the Touristy Bakery Experience

One such bakery which gives you a quiet and tucked away experience away from the crowded areas is Cocoa Moga, located around Parra. The high current Maps rating and the small scale of this place makes it worth visiting for those who like to explore independent bakeries instead of sticking to the top trending bakeries.

Baker’s Street, Porvorim – The Perfect Place to Explore Different Things

If you need one place where you will get to explore many things in one go, then Bakers Street is the perfect place to be. Located on Chogm Road in Alto Porvorim, the bakery-café offers croissants, pastries, sandwiches, donuts, and celebration cakes all under one roof. It is mostly known for its different flavours of cake.