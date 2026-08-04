Monsoon in Goa: 10 Hidden Waterfalls to Visit Now for Stunning Views
Discover 10 hidden waterfalls in Goa that come alive during the monsoon. Explore scenic forest trails, peaceful natural escapes, and breathtaking rainy-season destinations beyond the famous beaches.
The Rainy Seasons of Goa Showcase Another Kind of Paradise
During monsoon, the Goan state becomes a verdant land covered with foggy jungles, abundant river streams, and amazing waterfalls. In addition to the well-known Dudhsagar, there are many waterfalls in the region that look wonderful only during monsoon. They provide beautiful spots for treks, relaxation away from beaches, and other kinds of fun. So, if you are planning a monsoon holiday in Goa, here is a list of top 10 places that you should visit in the rainy season.
Bamanbudo Waterfalls
Another lesser-known waterfalls that are situated in the vicinity of Gaodongrem village. In monsoon season, when water flows over the cliff rocks, the spot becomes highly picturesque.
Charavane Waterfalls
A less explored spot located near Sattari, Charavane Waterfalls are situated in the middle of untamed forests. It is an excellent option for explorations on weekends.
Viewpoints near Dudhsagar Falls
Though the Dudhsagar Falls is an internationally recognized place, there are several other viewpoints near it that are less crowded but equally beautiful and rewarding.
Harvalem (Arvalem) Waterfalls
One of the most popular spots in Goa but still during rainy season, these Waterfalls become extremely attractive. With nearby caves and landscaped gardens, it is a perfect sightseeing place.
Hivre Waterfall (Valpoi)
This waterfall is located in the forest areas of north Goa and is surrounded by thick green jungle and rocks. During monsoon, the waterfall runs in full speed and is loved by all the photographers and adventure enthusiasts who like spending their time in nature.
Kesarval Spring Waterfall
Kesarval, located near Verna, is known for the waterfall fed by springs and the scenic beauty. It looks even more beautiful in the rainy season and is easy to visit.
Kuskem Waterfalls
Near Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary, Kuskem Waterfalls are a seasonal waterfall that become extremely attractive when it rains heavily in the area. The tranquility of this spot makes it extremely charming.
Mainapi Waterfalls
Located in the Western Ghats, these Waterfalls are ideal for those who want to enjoy some peace amid the hills. The hilly region remains enveloped in mist during the whole monsoon season.
Netravali Waterfalls
Located in South Goa, Netravali Waterfalls lie amidst evergreen forests and biodiversity. Due to its serene ambience and pleasant weather, it is a great spot for nature enthusiasts seeking respite from urban life in rainy season.
Tambdi Surla Waterfall
This waterfall is situated near the famous Tambdi Surla Temple. The route to this waterfall passes through the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.