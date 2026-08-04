During monsoon, the Goan state becomes a verdant land covered with foggy jungles, abundant river streams, and amazing waterfalls. In addition to the well-known Dudhsagar, there are many waterfalls in the region that look wonderful only during monsoon. They provide beautiful spots for treks, relaxation away from beaches, and other kinds of fun. So, if you are planning a monsoon holiday in Goa, here is a list of top 10 places that you should visit in the rainy season.