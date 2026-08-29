First, make cuts on the chicken pieces. Then, marinate them with salt, the juice of one lemon, and a tablespoon of oil. Massage it well and let it rest for an hour, or even overnight. Now, heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a pan. Add one star anise, a 2-3 inch piece of cinnamon, 3 cardamoms, 6 peppercorns, 4 cloves, dried lemon peel, and a tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste. Sauté until the raw smell is gone. Add the marinated chicken and 6-8 green chillies on top. You can add a little water and cook the chicken until it's 80-90% done, turning it occasionally. Then, take the chicken out and keep the leftover stock. Don't throw it away!

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