Chicken Mandi: Bring Smoky Restaurant Flavours To Your Kitchen!
Craving Chicken Mandi but think it's too hard to make at home? Forget the restaurant queues! We've got a super easy, step-by-step recipe for you to make delicious, smoky Arabian-style Chicken Mandi. Your family will absolutely love it.
Arabian-style Chicken Mandi at home.
Making the special Mandi masala.
First, let's prepare the Mandi masala. You need to grind these ingredients together: 1 tbsp coriander seeds, 1 tbsp peppercorns, 1 tbsp cumin seeds, 1 tbsp fennel seeds, a 2-inch piece of cinnamon, 7-8 cloves, 6 cardamoms, 1 black cardamom, 1 bay leaf, a small piece of nutmeg, half a mace flower, a half-inch piece of dried ginger, half a dried lemon, and half a tablespoon of turmeric. Mix them all and set the powder aside.
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Marinate and cook the chicken first.
First, make cuts on the chicken pieces. Then, marinate them with salt, the juice of one lemon, and a tablespoon of oil. Massage it well and let it rest for an hour, or even overnight. Now, heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a pan. Add one star anise, a 2-3 inch piece of cinnamon, 3 cardamoms, 6 peppercorns, 4 cloves, dried lemon peel, and a tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste. Sauté until the raw smell is gone. Add the marinated chicken and 6-8 green chillies on top. You can add a little water and cook the chicken until it's 80-90% done, turning it occasionally. Then, take the chicken out and keep the leftover stock. Don't throw it away!
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Fry the chicken till it's crispy.
Getting the flavourful rice ready.
Layer the chicken and 'dum' cook.
The final touch: a smoky flavour.
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