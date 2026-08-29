This article is about some special teas that can do wonders for your skin. Drinking them before you sleep can make your skin glow, prevent pimples, and even slow down signs of ageing.

Tea is a favourite drink for people all over the world. Most of us can't even start our day without a hot cup of tea. But did you know that tea isn't just for waking you up? It can also be great for your skin. It might sound a bit strange, but some teas have amazing properties that can boost your skin's beauty.

The trick here is to drink tea at night, not in the morning. So, let's talk about a few teas that can give your skin a natural glow if you drink them before sleeping. Without any more delay, let's find out about these teas.

Green Tea

If you want to get rid of skin problems, start drinking green tea. According to health experts, green tea is packed with antioxidants. These protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals. It can also help reduce puffiness and keep acne at bay.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea can be a game-changer for keeping skin issues away. Drinking this tea gives your skin a nice glow and also calms down any irritation or swelling. Just have one cup of chamomile tea before you go to sleep at night. Your skin will thank you for it.

Hibiscus Flower Tea

If you're looking for a solution to skin troubles, you can try hibiscus flower tea. Drinking this tea makes your skin bright and soft. It's loaded with antioxidants, which is why it's so good at tackling skin problems.

Jasmine Tea

If you're struggling with oily skin, jasmine tea could be very helpful. Besides fighting free radicals, it can also prevent signs of ageing from showing up on your skin. It has anti-wrinkle and anti-bacterial properties that help you get rid of skin issues.