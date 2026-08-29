Makhana, packed with nutrients, is even better when eaten in the morning. It can help you lose weight, manage diabetes, get glowing skin, and make your bones stronger. Ayurveda also credits it with anti-aging benefits.

These small, round makhana (fox nuts) are a powerhouse of nutrients like antioxidants, calcium, fibre, protein, and carbs, which are great for your digestion. According to Ayurveda, it even has anti-aging properties that are great for your skin. While everyone knows makhana is healthy, eating it in the morning can multiply its benefits. Let's tell you what good it can do for your health if you start your day with it.

Packed with Nutrients

Just one cup of makhana contains 5 grams of protein, 20 grams of carbohydrates, 33 micrograms of folic acid, 1.2 mg of iron, 52 mg of calcium, 430 mg of potassium, 198 mg of phosphorus, 32 mg of Omega-3, and 340 mg of Omega-6 fatty acids. By adding it to your diet, you get a lot of fibre with very few calories.

If you're trying to lose weight, just have a handful of makhana every morning. It's easy to digest and keeps your stomach full for a long time. This reduces unnecessary food cravings and helps you manage your weight.

It's also effective for these problems:

Helps with pregnancy issues: Makhana is a dry fruit and a great solution for tackling physical weakness. It not only improves overall health but also helps fight pregnancy-related problems when included in the diet.

Keeps sugar in check: Since it's packed with so many nutrients, makhana is also good for people with diabetes. Eating it regularly can help keep your blood sugar levels in check.

Good for your skin: Makhana is loaded with antioxidants. If you eat four to five makhana on an empty stomach every morning, it can reduce signs of aging on your face and give you youthful-looking skin.

Strengthens bones: Makhana is also very good for your kidneys. It has very few calories and is rich in calcium, making it an excellent food for strengthening your bones.

How should you eat makhana?

Makhana is a super nutritious dry fruit. You can roast it in desi ghee, sprinkle some salt and pepper, and have it as a snack. If you like milk, you can also boil it in milk and drink it.