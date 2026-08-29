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The right way to use it

Here’s how to do it correctly. First, sprinkle a thin, even layer of baking soda all around the base of your toilet commode. Let it sit for about 2 to 3 hours. For the best results, you can even leave it overnight. The next morning, just sweep or wipe the powder away with a dry cloth. You can rinse the area with water afterwards if you like. Use this trick anytime the bathroom starts to smell. You'll find it works better than many expensive cleaners! A few small precautions: make sure the bathroom is well-ventilated by keeping a window or door open. It's also a good idea to wear gloves and be careful not to get the powder in your eyes or on your face.