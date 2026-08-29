Bathroom Odour: This Common Kitchen Essential Can Freshen Up Your Space!
It's common for bathrooms to smell a bit off, right? But you don't need to waste money on expensive chemicals to fix it. There's an easy, zero-cost trick to get rid of that smell for good. All you need is some baking soda from your kitchen.
Bathroom Bad Smell
Even after a thorough cleaning, does your bathroom still have a lingering bad smell? Don't rush to buy pricey chemicals or room fresheners. The solution is right in your kitchen: baking soda! The main culprit is often moisture at the base of the toilet, which lets bacteria grow and cause that smell. Here’s how baking soda tackles the problem right at its source.
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How does baking soda work?
Baking soda works in three simple ways. First, it soaks up all the moisture around the toilet base, keeping the area completely dry. Second, it doesn't just mask smells like air fresheners do; it actually neutralizes the source of the bad odour. As a bonus, this keeps the bathroom floor dry. Third, this dryness prevents dirt and grime from sticking, which makes cleaning up a whole lot easier.
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The right way to use it
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