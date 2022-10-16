Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How can late-night snacking affect your health? Find out here

    First Published Oct 16, 2022, 3:15 PM IST

    Having late-night snacks that are calorie-dense food, such as chips, cookies, and candy, at night can adversely affect your health. Here are some reasons why you should avoid late-night snacking. 
     

    Image: Getty Images

    There are several reasons to indulge in binge eating habits, from trying to satiate cravings to looking to relieve boredom or stress. But these hefty servings of calorie-dense food, such as chips, cookies, and candy at night, can adversely affect your health, especially if snacks are consumed too close to bedtime. It can lead to indigestion and sleep issues.In a recent study, scientists from Brigham and Women’s Hospital found that the timing of meals significantly affects our metabolism, feelings of hunger, and the biochemical processes that occur in adipose tissue. To prevent over-eating, choose a portion-controlled snack, avoid eating in front of the television, and pay attention to your food as you eat. Knowing the effects of these binge habits can be helpful too. Read on to find out:

    Image: Getty Images

    Weight Gain: At night, your body’s metabolism slows down. You also have a more challenging time burning calories. This is why gaining weight if eating after bedtime is more likely. A study also suggested that having your meals late, mainly eating close to sleep, could lead to weight gain. This can be because of a more significant number of eating occasions and higher total daily caloric intake.

    Also Read: World Food Day 2022: Food items you can include in your daily diet for a healthy lifestyle

    Image: Getty Images

    Poor Digestion: Late-night meals can cause several gastrointestinal problems. Improper food digestion can cause the stomach to secrete excessive acid. This may lead to digestive issues, which can lead to complications in the future. Hence you should avoid late-night snacking and leave the habits of binge eating. Since our metabolism is down during the night, it can be difficult to digest food.  

    Image: Getty Images

    Bad For Heart Health: According to a recent study , eating high-calorie meals after 6 P.M. can significantly increase the risk of high blood pressure and blood sugar levels, leading to type 2 diabetes which cannot be suitable for your future. Eating and sleeping late at night could also lead to hypertension and diabetes. Heartburn can also be triggered due to late-night snacking. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Memory Impairment: A study by the University of California Los Angeles found that eating late at night can impair molecules involved in memory formation. They conducted the study by testing the cognitive abilities of the mice after feeding them for two weeks. The mice who ate while they should have been sleeping had an impairment in memory formation. This can also effect your cognitive functions.  

    Image: Getty Images

    Mental Health Impact: When you haven’t slept properly, you wake up feeling irritated and moody. Because of eating late can mess with your body’s body clock. This results in higher chances of depression and anxiety. Eating late throws off your body’s internal clock, leading to insomnia. When you don’t get enough sleep, there is a higher possibility of waking up with anxiety and sadness. A study from Johns Hopkins Medicine also revealed people with insomnia could have a tenfold higher risk of developing depression.

    Image: Getty Images

    How to control eating late at night? If you are still hungry after dinner, ask yourself if you’re hungry. Because if you have had a healthy evening meal, you may not truly need any additional food. This could be some other issue you need to figure out. To avoid big spikes in blood sugar levels, do not consume carbohydrates. It will also reduce the likelihood of extra blood sugar stored as fat. Try to include fibre-rich snacks in your diet. It will help you feel fuller, enhance digestion, and improve your sleep.

    ALSO READ: High Blood Pressure in children: Know causes of hypertension in kids; how to handle them

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Does Air conditioning lead to arthritis? Know the relationship between Joint Pain and AC environment RBA

    Does Air conditioning lead to arthritis? Know the relationship between Joint Pain and AC environment

    High Blood Pressure in children: Know causes of hypertension in kids; how to handle them RBA

    High Blood Pressure in children: Know causes of hypertension in kids; how to handle them

    World Anaesthesia Day 2022: Why is it celebrated? Importance, significance and more sur

    World Anaesthesia Day 2022: Why is it celebrated? Importance, significance and more

    Daily Horoscope for October 16, 2022: Good day for Aries, Taurus; be careful Gemini, Virgo - adt

    Daily Horoscope for October 16, 2022: Good day for Aries, Taurus; be careful Gemini, Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for October 16, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number - adt

    Numerology Prediction for October 16, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    football Revealed why Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone did not sign Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo this summer snt

    Revealed: Why Atletico Madrid did not sign Man United icon Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

    football epl Leeds United vs Arsenal: Gunners blame 'Drake curse' after play suspended due to power cut & technical issues snt

    Leeds United vs Arsenal: Gunners blame 'Drake curse' after play suspended due to power cut & technical issues

    Bookie odds favour Rishi Sunak comeback amid turbulence for British PM Liz Truss AJR

    Bookie odds favour Rishi Sunak comeback amid turbulence for British PM Liz Truss

    Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan surrogacy: The couple was legally married 6 years age; surrogate mother is relative RBA

    Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan surrogacy: The couple was legally married 6 years age; surrogate mother is relative

    Diwali 2022: Delicious and easy beverages you can serve this Diwali party SUR

    Diwali 2022: Delicious and easy beverages you can serve this Diwali party

    Recent Videos

    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: We will miss Jasprit Bumrah - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'We will miss Jasprit Bumrah' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Video Icon
    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is you can protect yourself

    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is how you can protect yourself

    Video Icon