High Blood Pressure in children: Know causes of hypertension in kids; how to handle them

Due to poor dietary and lifestyle choices, high blood pressure has become more prevalent among young people. Children, however, frequently receive the same diagnosis. High blood pressure goes untreated in adults and children for a very long period since it has no symptoms. And it can make it more likely that children will have difficult circumstances, including renal issues, heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure.

Dr. Pawan Kumar, Senior Paediatric Consultant at Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital in New Delhi, stated in an article for Health Shots that high blood pressure in children "can be an outcome of some other specific or identifiable health conditions like heart problems, kidney diseases, hormonal defects, genetic disorders, etc." Older children may be affected by obesity, excessive salt or sugar consumption, stress, inactivity, an unbalanced diet, or a family history of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or smoking.

In addition, overeating junk food and being under a lot of academic pressure are other factors contributing to childhood hypertension. While the issue of paediatric hypertension continues to receive little attention, if your child doesn't exhibit significant high blood pressure symptoms, it may usually be controlled with small dietary and lifestyle adjustments.

Families must encourage kids to participate in physical activity for at least an hour each day. In addition, controlling their screen time, salt and sugar intake, and correct weight management are also required to treat their hypertension.

Additionally, rather of continuously pressing their children to do better, parents should recognise the academic challenges their children are encountering and help them create doable objectives.

Routine examinations and monitoring protocols should be followed to guarantee that emergencies may be avoided. The youngster should be given medicine to keep their blood pressure under control, if the doctor recommends it. If the kid already has a medical condition that might worsen their high blood pressure, that condition must be properly managed.