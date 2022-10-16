World Food Day 2022: Food items you can include in your daily diet for a healthy lifestyle

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World food day is celebrated on October 16 to spread awareness among the people on the issue of hunger and food waste. This day also marks the foundation of the food and agriculture organisation.   

    Image: Getty Images

    Having a healthy and nutritious diet is one of the most basic needs for a human being. There are millions of people who cannot get a proper meal daily. Many around the world face hunger and malnutrition. World Food Day, observed every year on October 16, brings us awareness of the l crisis of food globally and why improving this situation is a need of the hour. This day emphasises the value of food and why it should be easily accessible to everyone. World Food Day is celebrated on October 16 to highlight the millions of people worldwide who cannot afford a healthy diet and require access to nutritious food. The theme for 2022 is 'leave no one behind.' 
    World Food Day was initially observed to mark the day Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) was established in 1979. Over the years, it gradually became a way to raise awareness about hunger, sustainability, food production, and malnutrition.

    Image: Getty Images

    World Food Day 2022: Food for Daily Diet

    Protein: Protein helps in healthy growth and development and maintaining muscle mass. It can also help balance our blood sugar levels and helps in avoiding the spikes that can happen after consuming them. Eating protein can help us maintain our energy levels and concentration. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Fibre:  Fibres are essential for the healthy functioning of the body. It is a plant-based nutrient that helps keep our digestive system clean and healthy. Your diet should have a balance of both soluble and insoluble fibres. Vegetables like broccoli, green peas, brussels sprouts, carrots, and seeds and nuts are rich in fibre.

     

    Image: Getty Images

    Vitamins and Minerals: Vitamins and minerals can help keep the body healthy and the functions. They also protect our body against a many diseases. You can adopt a healthy diet by taking in the right amount of fruits and vegetables, beans and legumes, whole grains, low-fat protein, and dairy products.

    Image: Getty Images

    Fats: Fats is often associated with weight gain, but the body also needs a certain amount of fat from certain food items. People tend to ignore fats from their daiy diet. But in reality is fats provide you with the energy to function. Olive oil, coconut oil, seeds and nuts, and omega-3-rich food are some sources of healthy fats. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Water: Proper amount of hydration is essential for your body to function. Water helps in boosting energy levels, keeps your skin glowing and aids digestion. Above all, water detoxifies your body. Drinking enough water every day is important for your health. Drinking water can prevent dehydration, and unclear thinking, result in mood change, cause your body to overheat, and lead to constipation and kidney stones. 

