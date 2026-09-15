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How to use Kasuri Methi in dishes?

For veg curries like paneer or aloo, add a spoonful while frying onions or right at the end for that restaurant flavour. In dals, add it to the tadka with jeera and garlic for an amazing aroma. For non-veg dishes like butter chicken, sprinkle it just before serving to get a smoky flavour. You can even add it to paratha dough or sprinkle it over pakoras and samosas for that extra crunch and taste. It's a small ingredient that makes a big difference!