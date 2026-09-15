Kasuri Methi: The Secret Ingredient to Make Your Curries Taste Like a Pro's
Are you using Kasuri Methi to add flavour to your curries? Do you know why it's used, when to add it, and how to do it right? Here's everything you need to know about its benefits and uses.
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Are you using Kasuri Methi in your curries?
If you're tired of eating the same kind of curry every day and can't seem to get that restaurant-style taste, your kitchen needs this secret weapon: Kasuri Methi. Just crush a little between your palms and sprinkle it over your food. Even a simple dal or vegetable curry will instantly get a delicious new flavour and aroma. Plus, it's great for improving your digestion!
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What is Kasuri Methi?
Kasuri Methi is simply sun-dried fenugreek leaves. You can easily make it at home! Just wash fresh methi leaves and dry them in the sun or a microwave. Once crisp, crush them lightly and store them in an airtight container. Always use a glass or steel jar to keep the flavour locked in, and keep it away from moisture. It's packed with iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium, boosts immunity, and helps control cholesterol.
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How to use Kasuri Methi in dishes?
For veg curries like paneer or aloo, add a spoonful while frying onions or right at the end for that restaurant flavour. In dals, add it to the tadka with jeera and garlic for an amazing aroma. For non-veg dishes like butter chicken, sprinkle it just before serving to get a smoky flavour. You can even add it to paratha dough or sprinkle it over pakoras and samosas for that extra crunch and taste. It's a small ingredient that makes a big difference!
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