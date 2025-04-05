Lifestyle
Use essential oils to massage your scalp in the night. This boosts blood circulation and helps in hair growth.
Silk or satin pillows are best for hair as they don't promote breakage of hair.
Hair serums are the game changers. They fill the requirement gap and promote strong hair growth.
When you go to bed, braid your hair loosely to avoid tight hairstyles and open hairs.
Always aim for 8-9 hours of sleep every day for better health and overall well-being.
