Lifestyle

7 night time rituals for hair growth

Image credits: Freepik

1. Scalp massage

Use essential oils to massage your scalp in the night. This boosts blood circulation and helps in hair growth.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Use a silk or satin pillow case

Silk or satin pillows are best for hair as they don't promote breakage of hair. 

Image credits: Freepik

3. Apply Overnight hair serum

Hair serums are the game changers. They fill the requirement gap and promote strong hair growth.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Loose braid before bed

When you go to bed, braid your hair loosely to avoid tight hairstyles and open hairs. 

Image credits: Freepik

5. Get a full night sleep

Always aim for 8-9 hours of sleep every day for better health and overall well-being.

Image credits: Freepik

Purity in Worship! Create Alaya's 7 Hairstyles for Navami

Office Saree Looks: Style Like Kalyani Priyadarshan for First Job

Effortless Rashmika Mandanna Inspired Hairstyles for Girls

Makeup & Dress Like Aishwarya Rai: From Sweet Girl to Bold Woman