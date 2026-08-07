Gardening Tips: Should You Water Plants During Monsoon? Avoid This Common Mistake
Rain doesn't always meet every plant's water needs. Check soil moisture before watering, avoid overwatering, ensure proper drainage, and adjust care based on rainfall, plant type and container conditions.
Check the Soil First
Don't assume every rainy day means your plants have enough water. Always test the soil moisture before reaching for the watering can.
Rain Doesn't Reach Every Plant
Balconies, covered patios and dense foliage can block rainwater from reaching the soil. These plants may still require occasional watering.
Good Drainage Is Essential
Waterlogged soil can damage roots and encourage fungal diseases during the monsoon. Pots and garden beds should have proper drainage to let excess water escape.
Different Plants, Different Needs
Succulents and cacti need very little water during the rainy season, while flowering plants may still need careful watering if rainfall is inconsistent.
Healthy Plants Start with Smart Watering
Water only when the top layer of soil feels dry rather than following a fixed schedule. Thoughtful watering keeps plants healthy and reduces the risk of root rot during monsoon.
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