Instagram Reels are flooded with a bizarre new trend: keeping a dried bay leaf inside a phone cover. Claims say it attracts money, fulfils wishes and removes negativity. But is there any truth behind the viral hack? Read On

If you have been scrolling through Instagram Reels lately, you may have noticed a strange trend taking over social media. People are placing a dried bay leaf, commonly known as tej patta, behind the transparent covers of their smartphones.

The reason? According to several viral claims, keeping a bay leaf inside your phone cover can supposedly attract wealth, help manifest wishes and even keep negative energy away.

The trend has gained attention quickly, with many users trying the hack themselves and encouraging others to do the same. But before you put a bay leaf behind your phone, it is worth asking a simple question: can a dried leaf really change your financial luck or fulfil your wishes?

Can Keeping A Bay Leaf In Your Phone Cover Attract Money?

One of the biggest claims surrounding the trend is that keeping a bay leaf behind your smartphone can bring financial prosperity.

Some traditional beliefs associate bay leaves with abundance, prosperity and positive energy. These beliefs have contributed to various bay leaf-related rituals and remedies being shared online. Social media appears to have given the old belief a new form, with people now placing the leaf directly inside their phone covers.

However, there is no established scientific evidence showing that keeping a bay leaf in a phone case can increase your income, bring unexpected wealth or improve your chances of getting a job.

In other words, there is no proven connection between a bay leaf sitting behind your smartphone and money entering your bank account.

People may follow the practice because of personal faith or cultural beliefs, but it should not be presented as a scientifically proven method for attracting wealth.

What About Writing A Wish On A Bay Leaf?

Another version of the viral trend involves writing a personal wish on a bay leaf and keeping it inside a phone cover. According to the belief, the written intention will eventually come true.

Some social media posts also claim that the leaf can protect the phone's owner from negative energy.

These ideas are rooted largely in spiritual practices, traditional beliefs, astrology and vastu-related concepts rather than established scientific evidence.

Bay leaves do contain naturally occurring aromatic compounds and have a distinct fragrance. However, there is no clinical evidence to establish that placing a dried bay leaf inside a phone case can remove negative energy or guarantee that a personal wish will come true.

A person may feel more positive or motivated after performing such a ritual. That personal experience can certainly feel meaningful, but it does not establish that the leaf itself has supernatural powers.

Is It Safe To Keep A Dried Bay Leaf Inside Your Phone Cover?

While the money and luck claims are unproven, there is another practical aspect of this trend that deserves attention: your smartphone.

A dried bay leaf can become brittle over time. If it remains trapped between the phone and its cover for a long period, it can break into small pieces or powder.

Those particles could potentially accumulate around openings such as the speaker, microphone or charging area, particularly if the phone is repeatedly removed from and placed back inside the case.

There is also little practical benefit to keeping a dried cooking ingredient against your phone for extended periods.

So, while following the trend may seem harmless, there is no reason to treat it as a guaranteed shortcut to wealth, luck or wish fulfilment.